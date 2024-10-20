AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,367 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $41.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.11. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $80.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $740.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

