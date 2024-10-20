Analysts Set American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Target Price at $23.00

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Colliers Securities raised shares of American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHR. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AHR opened at $25.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. American Healthcare REIT has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $26.77.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.55 million. American Healthcare REIT’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

