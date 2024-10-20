Analysts Set Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target at $178.09

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $178.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

In other news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 440 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.31 per share, with a total value of $50,296.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,448 shares in the company, valued at $14,339,960.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.50 per share, for a total transaction of $113,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,640. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $114.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,296.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,339,960.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 7,152 shares of company stock valued at $482,278. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 905.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 418.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ecofi Investissements SA purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000.

NYSE GTLS opened at $126.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.01, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.00 and a 200 day moving average of $139.19. Chart Industries has a one year low of $101.60 and a one year high of $171.68.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

