Analyzing Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) and Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) and Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.6% of Chesswood Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.1% of Open Lending shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Open Lending shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Chesswood Group and Open Lending, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesswood Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Open Lending 0 6 3 0 2.33

Valuation & Earnings

Open Lending has a consensus price target of $6.56, indicating a potential upside of 14.93%. Given Open Lending’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Open Lending is more favorable than Chesswood Group.

This table compares Chesswood Group and Open Lending”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesswood Group N/A N/A N/A $0.91 0.10 Open Lending $98.42 million 6.91 $22.07 million $0.11 51.91

Open Lending has higher revenue and earnings than Chesswood Group. Chesswood Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Open Lending, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Chesswood Group and Open Lending’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesswood Group N/A N/A N/A Open Lending 6.25% 2.90% 1.62%

Summary

Open Lending beats Chesswood Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited operates primarily in the specialty finance industry in North America. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing and origination to small and medium-sized businesses through the third-party broker and equipment vendor channels; and commercial equipment financing and loans to small and medium-sized businesses. It also provides home improvement and other consumer financing solutions; credit alternatives to investors; consumer financing for motor vehicle purchasers; and specialized financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Chesswood Income Fund and changed its name to Chesswood Group Limited in January 2011. Chesswood Group Limited was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers. Its LPP products include loan analytics, risk-based loan pricing, risk modeling, and automated decision technology for automotive lenders. Open Lending Corporation was founded in 2000 and is based in Austin, Texas.

