Analyzing Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) and Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG)

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) and Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Taseko Mines and Mexus Gold US’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taseko Mines 13.07% 18.82% 4.78% Mexus Gold US N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Taseko Mines and Mexus Gold US, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taseko Mines 0 0 2 1 3.33 Mexus Gold US 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Taseko Mines presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 46.44%.

17.9% of Taseko Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Mexus Gold US shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Taseko Mines and Mexus Gold US”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taseko Mines $582.21 million 1.20 $61.28 million $0.24 9.96 Mexus Gold US N/A N/A -$1.80 million N/A N/A

Taseko Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Mexus Gold US.

Volatility and Risk

Taseko Mines has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mexus Gold US has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Taseko Mines beats Mexus Gold US on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal projects in the United Mexican States. The company holds 100% interest in the Santa Elena prospect comprising 9 concessions covering an area of approximately 6500 acres located to the northwest of Caborca, Sonora State; and 90% interest in the Mabel Property covering an area of approximately 2,128 hectares located to the southwest of Nogales, Sonora State. It also owns mineral rights to Ures Property comprising 9 concessions covering an area of approximately 10,000 acres located in Sonora State, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Action Fashions, Ltd. and changed its name to Mexus Gold US in September 2009. Mexus Gold US was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

