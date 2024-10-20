APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.80 and last traded at $11.78. 13,638 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 20,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APx Acquisition Corp. I

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APXI. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at about $2,925,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I by 45.7% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 575,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 180,499 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 358,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 158,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in APx Acquisition Corp. I by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 695,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 101,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

APx Acquisition Corp. I. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. APx Acquisition Corp. I. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

