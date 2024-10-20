ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

AACG stock opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.79. ATA Creativity Global has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.65. The company has a market cap of $32.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.82.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 33.80%. The company had revenue of $7.12 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.13% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

