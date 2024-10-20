Atlas Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 17,225 San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 17,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,061,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 12.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 88,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 206,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth $1,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SJT opened at $4.01 on Friday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03. The firm has a market cap of $186.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SJT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 466.64% and a net margin of 82.97%. The company had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest in Southland’s oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net-producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico.

