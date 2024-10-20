Atlas Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Atlas Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 23.0% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McBroom & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,095.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $120.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.35 and a 200-day moving average of $108.50. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $128.22.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.47%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

