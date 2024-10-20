Atlas Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 153,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,774,000. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust comprises about 11.9% of Atlas Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBTC. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GBTC opened at $54.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.87. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $65.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

