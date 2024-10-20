Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BSBR)

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0714 per share by the bank on Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st.

Banco Santander (Brasil) has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.4% annually over the last three years. Banco Santander (Brasil) has a payout ratio of 24.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banco Santander (Brasil) to earn $0.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Banco Santander (Brasil) Price Performance

Shares of BSBR stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.32. Banco Santander has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $6.66.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.