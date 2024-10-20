Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Receives $20.48 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

BSAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Banco Santander-Chile to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BSAC opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.60. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $16.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.43. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.86.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $599.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander-Chile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 98,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 900.5% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 165,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 148,764 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 328,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.