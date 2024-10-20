Baron Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Baron Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 3.4% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after buying an additional 1,079,452 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,732,000 after purchasing an additional 28,683 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,007,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,668,000 after purchasing an additional 70,290 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 857,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,474,000 after purchasing an additional 54,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $157,187,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $251.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.71 and its 200 day moving average is $225.03. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $179.11 and a 12-month high of $251.37.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

