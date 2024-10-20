Baron Financial Group LLC Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Baron Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. iShares Convertible Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Baron Financial Group LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICVT. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $214,000.

ICVT opened at $84.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.85 and a 200-day moving average of $79.69. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

