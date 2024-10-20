Baron Financial Group LLC Sells 360 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Baron Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 1.4% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $193.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.73. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $193.77. The company has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.