Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,425 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $360,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 42.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 13,234 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 14.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 57.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 144,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.42. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.41.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th.



Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.



