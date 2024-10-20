Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,792,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,267 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,631,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,411,000 after acquiring an additional 45,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,174,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,858,000 after acquiring an additional 523,315 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,489,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,429,000 after purchasing an additional 31,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,456,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.71.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $248.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.96. The firm has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.55 and a 1 year high of $249.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 75.32%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total transaction of $731,103.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,095.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

