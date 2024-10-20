Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 74.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 9.2% in the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $158.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $140.98 and a 12-month high of $221.11. The stock has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $196.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $196.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Marathon Petroleum

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.