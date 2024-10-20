Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,828 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC owned 0.42% of VanEck Long Muni ETF worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 63.5% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. acquired a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $980,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 122,067 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Long Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Long Muni ETF Stock Performance

BATS MLN opened at $18.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.97.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Long Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Long Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.