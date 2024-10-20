Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,057 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 123,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 121,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $33.36 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $30.89 and a one year high of $33.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.87.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

