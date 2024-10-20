Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,901 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,901 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scott Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 81,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,492 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.46. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.97 and a one year high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

