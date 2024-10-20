Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $734,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 43.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 6.0% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total value of $370,810.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,482.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total transaction of $370,810.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,482.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,853.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,221 shares of company stock valued at $33,007,175 over the last 90 days. 12.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $241.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.47. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.64 and a twelve month high of $274.87. The company has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target (down previously from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.47.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

