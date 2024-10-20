Beldex Trading Up 1.1% Over Last Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $513.55 million and approximately $11.89 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0769 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,699.43 or 0.03934465 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00041281 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00007130 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00011109 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00012011 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006741 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002112 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,928,543,973 coins and its circulating supply is 6,680,843,973 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

