BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Receives $62.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.36.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRBR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BellRing Brands

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 165.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $65.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $42.54 and a 1-year high of $67.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.02.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $515.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.73 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 88.30%. BellRing Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.