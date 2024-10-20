Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Has $8.79 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 4.3% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 107.8% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,366,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $242.38 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $242.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.79. The firm has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

