Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PZA. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 52,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 50.8% in the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 140,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 47,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $392,000.

NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $24.04 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $24.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.82.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

