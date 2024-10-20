Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 32,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $534,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.52 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.35.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

