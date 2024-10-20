Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC cut its holdings in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,234 shares during the quarter. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF were worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 42,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 199,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 190,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 29,883 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 257,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MMIT opened at $24.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.28. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $24.71.

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

