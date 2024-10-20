Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 140775813 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bezant Resources

In other news, insider Colin Bird acquired 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £450,000 ($587,620.79). 18.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bezant Resources

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

