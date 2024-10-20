Bicara Therapeutics Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End on October 23rd (NASDAQ:BCAX)

Bicara Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bicara Therapeutics had issued 17,500,000 shares in its public offering on September 13th. The total size of the offering was $315,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BCAX shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:BCAX opened at $21.96 on Friday. Bicara Therapeutics has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $27.94.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,833,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,994,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,303,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,461,524. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bicara Therapeutics news, major shareholder James E. Flynn bought 70,000 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 897,587 shares in the company, valued at $16,156,566. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,833,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,994,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,303,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,461,524. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

