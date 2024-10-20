Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) Trading 7.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) was up 7.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.32 and last traded at $22.06. Approximately 172,474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 407,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.44.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCAX. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Bicara Therapeutics news, major shareholder James E. Flynn acquired 70,000 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 897,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,156,566. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 897,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,156,566. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,833,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $32,994,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,303,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,461,524. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

