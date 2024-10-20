Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) Trading 7.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) was up 7.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.32 and last traded at $22.06. Approximately 172,474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 407,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.44.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on BCAX. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Bicara Therapeutics Stock Performance
Insider Activity
Bicara Therapeutics Company Profile
Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.
