Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the period. iShares GNMA Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNMA. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 49,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMA opened at $44.15 on Friday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $45.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

