Binance Staked SOL Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.51 Million (BNSOL)

Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. In the last week, Binance Staked SOL has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. Binance Staked SOL has a market capitalization of $134.40 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of Binance Staked SOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance Staked SOL token can now be bought for about $159.82 or 0.00233712 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Staked SOL Profile

Binance Staked SOL’s genesis date was September 10th, 2024. Binance Staked SOL’s total supply is 840,901 tokens. The official website for Binance Staked SOL is www.binance.com/en/solana-staking. Binance Staked SOL’s official Twitter account is @binance.

Buying and Selling Binance Staked SOL

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Binance Staked SOL has a current supply of 840,108.55893465. The last known price of Binance Staked SOL is 161.17031347 USD and is up 3.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,864,286.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.binance.com/en/solana-staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Staked SOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Staked SOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance Staked SOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

