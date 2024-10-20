Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bit Digital’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.
Bit Digital Stock Performance
Bit Digital stock opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $334.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 4.79. Bit Digital has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $5.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.94.
Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Bit Digital had a net margin of 33.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $28.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bit Digital will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.
Bit Digital Company Profile
Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.
