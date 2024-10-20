Bitcoin (BTC) Price Hits $68,202.61 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $68,202.61 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,348.37 billion and $14.28 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $360.43 or 0.00528476 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00027556 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00073371 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000149 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,770,125 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.