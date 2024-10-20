Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tops $68,422.16 on Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 20th. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,352.73 billion and $13.85 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $68,422.16 on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $364.46 or 0.00532600 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00028125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00074096 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,770,375 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.

