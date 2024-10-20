Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.92 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 20th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $11.92 million and $2,402.32 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0639 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00067975 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00018909 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00006543 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001455 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,046.41 or 0.37991753 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

