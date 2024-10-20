BITICA COIN Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.29 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded up 0% against the US dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $724.98 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00007707 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,308.11 or 1.00079220 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00013064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00007498 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006262 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00066215 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,126,696,474 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03999218 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.