Black Point Wealth Management Decreases Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Black Point Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust comprises approximately 0.8% of Black Point Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Black Point Wealth Management’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4,761.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,157. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $25.80.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

