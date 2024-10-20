Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) and Concrete Leveling Systems (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Head-To-Head Contrast

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) and Concrete Leveling Systems (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.6% of Blue Bird shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Blue Bird shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blue Bird and Concrete Leveling Systems”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Bird $1.30 billion 1.13 $23.81 million $2.47 18.39 Concrete Leveling Systems N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) -28.61

Analyst Ratings

Blue Bird has higher revenue and earnings than Concrete Leveling Systems. Concrete Leveling Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blue Bird, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Blue Bird and Concrete Leveling Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Bird 0 2 6 0 2.75 Concrete Leveling Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blue Bird currently has a consensus price target of $61.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.30%. Given Blue Bird’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Blue Bird is more favorable than Concrete Leveling Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Bird and Concrete Leveling Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Bird 7.65% 116.23% 23.50% Concrete Leveling Systems N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Blue Bird beats Concrete Leveling Systems on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines. The company also sells replacement bus parts; and provides financing services and extended warranties related to its products. Blue Bird Corporation sells its products through drop ship and a network of dealers, as well as directly to fleet operators, the United States government, and state governments; independent service centers; and maintains a parts distribution center. Blue Bird Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Macon, Georgia.

About Concrete Leveling Systems

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialized equipment for use in the concrete leveling industry. It fabricates and markets a concrete leveling service unit that consists of a mixing device to mix lime with water and a pumping device capable of pumping the mixture under pressure into pre-drilled holes. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Canton, Ohio.

