Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 131 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,194 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Intuit by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Intuit by 2.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 4.5% during the first quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total value of $1,568,124.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,453,105 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,853,974.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total value of $535,327.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,755.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total transaction of $1,568,124.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,453,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,853,974.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,297 shares of company stock worth $35,220,046 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $613.29 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $473.56 and a 12-month high of $676.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $630.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $627.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.44 billion, a PE ratio of 56.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $768.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $735.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intuit

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.