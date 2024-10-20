Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 52.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,004 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,573 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Walt Disney by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.05.

DIS stock opened at $97.28 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.23 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

