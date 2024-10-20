Blue Trust Inc. Has $1.33 Million Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 144.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,785 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at $360,000. Trust Point Inc. raised its position in SAP by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of SAP by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 27,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAP shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.17.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP opened at $230.44 on Friday. SAP SE has a one year low of $130.08 and a one year high of $232.23. The company has a market cap of $283.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.38 and a 200-day moving average of $203.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

