Blue Trust Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 66,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,675,000 after purchasing an additional 21,462 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 49,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 66,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

DFAS opened at $66.07 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $66.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

