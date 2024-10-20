BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF) Shares Purchased by Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 93.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,979 shares during the quarter. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,476,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,230 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $124,595,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,199,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,607,000 after acquiring an additional 641,053 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,282,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,466,000 after acquiring an additional 68,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 496,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,976,000 after acquiring an additional 82,758 shares during the period.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock

Shares of XHLF stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.23. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $50.45.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

