Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BYD. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $64.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.59 and its 200-day moving average is $58.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $68.46.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $967.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.49 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 34.29% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 73,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $4,404,619.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,423,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,737,284.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $74,967.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,096 shares in the company, valued at $66,154.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 73,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $4,404,619.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,423,498 shares in the company, valued at $85,737,284.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 11,891.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 62,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 61,599 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.8% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

