Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$290.75.

BYD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$310.00 to C$270.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$312.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$295.00 to C$280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeff Murray bought 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$223.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,742.72. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$215.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.47, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$216.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$239.28. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$198.61 and a 12 month high of C$324.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.93%. As a group, analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 7.1452646 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

