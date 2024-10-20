Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.21 and traded as low as $18.55. Bridgestone shares last traded at $18.61, with a volume of 128,461 shares.

Bridgestone Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Bridgestone Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

About Bridgestone

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and off-road mining vehicles, industrial and agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and other vehicles; automotive parts; automotive maintenance and repair services; and raw materials for tires and other products.

