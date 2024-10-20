Brilliant Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BRLIU) Trading Down 50.7% – Here’s What Happened

Brilliant Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:BRLIU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 50.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.99 and last traded at $5.10. 7,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 3,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

Brilliant Acquisition Stock Down 50.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.10.

About Brilliant Acquisition

Brilliant Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Brilliant Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Shanghai, China.

