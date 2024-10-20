British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Bought by Glenorchy Capital Ltd

Glenorchy Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Glenorchy Capital Ltd’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,667,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,501,000 after buying an additional 614,634 shares in the last quarter. Kize Capital LP acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,826,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 384.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 327,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,114,000 after purchasing an additional 259,509 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 722,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,035,000 after purchasing an additional 215,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,153,000. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 2.5 %

BTI stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.52. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $39.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on BTI shares. Barclays raised British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

